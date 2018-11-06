St. John’s Catholic Church Gumbo Bazaar Nov. 17-18

The Annual Country Gumbo Bazaar at St. John’s Catholic Church in Magnolia Springs will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the church’s oak-shaded church grounds off County Road 26 West.

The area’s best seafood gumbo and shrimp creole will be available. Also, expect to find handmade crafts, gift baskets and baked goods. A silent auction, raffle, with $150 cash as 1st prize (drawing on Sunday at noon) will also help raise funds for church charities. Beverages will be available. More info: 251-988-1468 or 251-942-9067.