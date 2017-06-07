St. Joseph’s Community Spaghetti Dinner June 11

Members of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Lillian are trying out the new stove in preparation for the Community Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, June 11 in Immaculate Mary Hall. The food including, spaghetti and meatballs, green salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person; children under 12 eat free. The Lillian Community and surrounding areas are invited to attend. Tickets may be purchased after the weekend masses or by calling Jennifer Edwards, 251-962-7119.