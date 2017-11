St. Mark’s Bazaar, Lunch & Bake Sale is Nov. 17-18

St. Mark’s Lutheran in Elberta will host its Annual Craft Bazaar, Lunch, and Bake Sale on Friday , November 17 from 8 AM – 4 PM and Saturday, November 18 from 8 AM – 2 PM. Lunch will include chicken salad sandwiches on homemade bread for $4 and homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for $3. Drinks are complimentary. There will also be a large bake sale. You may place a take- out order for lunch at 986-8133.