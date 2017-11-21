St. Patrick’s Christmas Bazaar Dec. 1-3 in Robertsdale

The St. Patrick’s Ladies Auxiliary invites you to its yearly Christmas bazaar. The bazaar will take place on December 1 – 3, and opens at 8:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 23035 AL 59, in Robertsdale. The bazaar features approximately 130 gift baskets, unique hand crafted items, needlework, baked goods, and much more. Tommy Cain, a member of the Parish, donated 76 hand crafted pens made from various woods and epoxy. Judy Jarmolinski constructed a rocking horse which will be sold in a silent auction. Other items available for purchase include bird feeders, wooden spoons, Afghans, scarves and caps and other unique items. Proceeds from sales benefit community charities, St. Patrick’s church and school.

Pictured: Back Row – Felicia Weimer, Carolyn Bell, Karen Beierlein, Fran Frayne; Front Row – Heidi Childress, Cheryl Connor, Pam Ackis.