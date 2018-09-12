St. Peter’s in Bon Secour monthly fish-fry is Oct. 4

The final St. Peter’s Episcopal Church old fashioned fish-fry of the season will be held on Oct. 4 at the comunity hall at the church’s beautiful and historic campus in Bon Secour from 5-7 p.m. Fried fish plates include sides of hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert – all for $10. Eat in or take out. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County roads 10 and 49 at 6270 County Road 10 in Bon Secour. For more info, call 251-949-6254 or visit stpetersbonsecour. diocgc. com.