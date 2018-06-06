St. Peter’s in Bon Secour monthly fish-fry June 7

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will host old fashioned fish-frys on the first Thursday of every month an its beautiful campus in Bon Secour from 5-7 p.m. The next feasts are June, 7, July 5 and August 2, and fish-frys are also scheduled on Sept. 6 and Oct. 4. Fried fish plates include sides of hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert – all for $10. Eat in or take out. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County roads 10 and 49 at 6270 County Road 10 in Bon Secour. For more info, call 251-949-6254 or visit stpetersbonsecour.diocgc. com.