Stained Glass Bluegrass Concerts Feb. 23-25 at Gulf Shores Methodist

A much-anticipated treat awaits area lovers of bluegrass gospel music. The 11th annual Stained Glass Bluegrass concerts will be held in the sanctuary of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Thursday through Saturday, February 23 – 25 at 7pm with an additional matinee performance Saturday February 25 at 2:30pm. Tickets at $15 per person are now available M-F from 9am to noon at Thee Coffee Shop in the GSUMC South Campus in the Winn Dixie plaza.

Other performing groups include BamaBlu Grace from Cullman, The Chestang Family from McIntosh and Valley Road Band from Alexandria.

The Sandspur Band (pictured) calls GSUMC its home. A nurturing ministry of GSUMC, the group takes its great sounds and wide variety of bluegrass music into homes for shut-ins, nursing and assisted living facilities and churches and other venues throughout Alabama.

All concert proceeds support the music program of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church. For more concert information, feel free to contact the church office at 251-968-2411 or visit gulfshoresumc.org.