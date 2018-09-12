Stan Mahoney Youth Inshore Fishing Tournament Oct. 20

Wolf Bay Watershed Watch hosts its annual Stan Mahoney Youth Fishing Tournament on October 20 from 6 a.m. ‘til noon at Barber Marina in Elberta. Tourney fishing is allowed on all inshore waterways within Baldwin County .

Divisions include 3- 8 Years; 9-13 Years; and 14-18 Years. There is also a competitive High School Team Division, recognizing 7th thru 12th grades. Youth contestants must be accompanied by an adult (fishing license required for all adults). Of course, sharks and stingrays are not included in the tournament and should not be boated.

Public fishing areas within the tournament boundaries include the Josephine fishing pier at the county park on Roberts Bayou, the fishing pier under Hwy. 59 Bridge an along Canal Rd. in Gulf Shores. Entr fee for both youth and school divisions is $25 per person, including a t-shirt. Entry forms and registration fees accepted at wolfbaywatch.org. Registration forms can also found at rivierautilities.com.