Street Party & fireworks July 3 at The Wharf

The Wharf in Orange Beach will be in full-freedom mode celebrating America’s independence with flair on Monday, July 3! Main Street will be home to loads of children’s activities and serve as the prime vantage spot to watch the fireworks display at 8:45 p.m. The palm trees will radiate red, white and blue for the occasion and Spectra the Sound and Light Spectacular shows will resume directly after the fireworks. Throw on your finest patriotic gear, amp up the spirit and come join the party.

Kids activities are scheduled on Main Street from 5 – 9 p.m. The Spectra Show immediately follows the fireworks.

Admission is free; and some kids activities will range from $5 – $10 (animals, trampoline jumper, bouncy house, surf simulator, rock wall, games and prizes, hula hoop artist and face painting)

For more info, visit alwharf.com.