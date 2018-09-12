Student Sailing program & Sailing Club

The Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center is starting up its after-school sailing program again. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Students will need to bring a water bottle, life jacket and water shoes. Classes will be held until Oct. 30, weather permitting. There is a 48-hour notice required for any cancellations. The cost is $20 per session and students must have completed a week of Sail Camp. The Center will also be offering a Sailing Club. The WWLC Sailing Club is only available to students who have already taken a week of Sail Camp with the center. Members also must be a middle school or high school student at Orange Beach or Gulf Shores. The group will meet once a week after school. The Sailing Club will be free and will transition into the Orange Beach High School Sailing Team. For more information, call 251-424-5909 or email mevans@orangebeachal.gov. The Wind and Water Learning Center is at 26267 Canal Rd., behind the library.