Sue Stewart Ade to address L.A. Beachwriters Jan. 22

Meeting at Gulf Shores Library is open to all word lovers

Sue Stewart Ade (pictured) will speak at this month’s meeting of LA Beachwriters Group on Monday, January 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Library, located at 221 West 19th Ave.

Sue is no stranger to L A Beachwriters. She and her husband, Larry, live in her hometown of Pana, Illinois, and they spend every winter in Gulf Shores.

She discovered her love for writing when she was about ten. “I started writing when I was in 5th grade and passed my chapters around to my friends at slumber parties, she said. “That became the first book I ever wrote, “The Mystery of 1313.”

Sue is an award-winning teacher and writer. She taught English and writing for high school and college. During her career, she has won awards from the Illinois Arts Council, Indiana University, Ball State University, Midwestern Writers Conference, Central Indiana Writers’ Association, and Pacific Northwest Writers’ Association.

In 2017 Sue published “Pumpkin Blossoms” a short novella in “Food and Romance Go Together,” Vol 1, which can be found along with her other books on Amazon.com under Sue Stewart Ade.

“I get up at 5 a.m. and write because that’s when the muse is calling my name,’’ she said. “Each day is special, and I can’t wait to see what God has planned for me.”

Her short stories have been published in anthologies and have won awards at Indiana University, Midwest Writers, and Central Indiana Writers.

Sue is currently writing a series of suspense romance novels entitled, Hickory Hills. Her first novel in the series, “Friends Forever” was released in 2016. Friends Forever was a finalist in the Pacific Northwest Literary Contest. Her second novel in the series will be released this year.

L A Beachwriters is composed of writers, both published and non-published, who have a desire to improve their writing skills and to help other writers. For more information visit LABeachwriters.com or call Wayne Brady at 251-490-8072.