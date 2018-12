Summerdale Christmas Dec. 8 at Pioneer Park

The Summerdale Christmas Parade participants will meet at 4:30 p.m at Pioneer Park on Saturday, Dec. 8 for the town’s annual parade. The parade begins on 4th street, and will travel Broadway, NW 4th, Broadway, and ends at Pioneer Park, where everyone can visit with Santa and enjoy refreshments.

For more info, visit summerdaleal.com.