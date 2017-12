Summerdale Parade December 10 at 2 p.m.

The Summerdale Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. The parade Begins on 4th Street, and will travel on Broadway St., NW 1st Street, Jefferson St., W 4th St., and back to Broadway St. before ending at Pioneer Park (Center of Town). Enjoy visits with Santa and refreshments in Pioneer Park after the parade. For more info, call 251-989-6202.