Sunny 105.7 June 23 golf tourney benefits Child Advocacy Center

SUNNY 105.7-FM has announced a golf tournament with all proceeds going to the Child Advocacy Center Care House of Baldwin County. The tournament will be on June 23 at Craft Farms Cotton Creek course and will be played as a 4 man scramble with check-in at 11:00, lunch 11:30-12:30 and a Shotgun Start at 1:00pm. Entry Fee is $75 per person/$300 per team. Various prizes will be awarded including a Pontoon Boat for a hole in one. Registration Deadline – June 15th. More info: sunny1057.com. For additional information call 251-967-1057 or email don@sunny1057.com.