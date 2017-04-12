Sunrise Service at Bellingrath scheduled rain or shine

As the sun rises over Bellingrath Gardens and Home on Easter Sunday, April 16, guests are invited to a special Sunrise Service on Live Oak Plaza. The service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is open to everyone in the community. There is no admission charge. A limited number of chairs will be set up and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. After the service, breakfast will be available for purchase in the Magnolia Café. In the case of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors into the Magnolia Café.