Sunset prayer service Nov. 11 at Fairhope’s Henry George Park

The City of Fairhope will host a sunset prayer service at the Veteran’s Memorial, Tears of Sorry, Tears of Joy, located at Henry George Park in downtown Fairhope on Saturday, November 11th at 4:45 p.m. Taps will be performed following the prayer. For more information, call Paige Crawford at 251-929-1466.