Susan McCollough Art workshop July 24-25 at Gulf Coast Art Alliance

International artist, Susan N. McCollough, will be teaching a two day workshop, Abstract Art: An Instructional Workshop, July 24-25 at the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Gallery in Gulf Shores. Classes will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. Those participating can paint in oil or acrylic. A list of supplies will be available at the GCAA Gallery. Spaces for this class will be limited. For more information, or to sign up, call 251-948-2627 or email gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com. The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is located at 225 East 24th Avenue in Gulf Shores. Visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com for more GCAA info.

McCollough was named “Artist of the Year” 2017 by Art Tour International Magazine, Florence, Italy. Her art has gained international attention with exhibits in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and South Korea. Her most recent exhibitions have been at the “Art Expo” in New York and the “Water for Life International Art Exhibition” in Ontario, Canada.

“I paint from the excitement of the blank canvas, with freedom of inner feelings, movement, lighting, connection of space, combination of colors and playing with negative space until it all speaks to me,” McCollough said. Her inspiration comes from looking at things that are realistic in nature and changing them into abstract images.

For examples of her work, visit her studio, the Susan N. McCollough Gallery at 350 Cypress Bend Blvd., Gulf Shores, or visit online at susannmccolloughart.media.