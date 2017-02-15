Sweetheart 5k/1Mile Feb. 18 at Hangout

The Sweetheart 5k, Sea Turtle 1/2 Marathon and Sweetheart 1 Mile Fun Run

will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Hangout, located at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The one mile fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K Run & Walk at 9 a.m. The half-marathon, the second race in the 2017 Run The Beach Series, starts at 7:30 a.m. Register in person from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at The Hangout for $35 and enjoy an ayce pasta dinner before the big race. 5K registration on race day is from 6-8 a.m., and cost is $40.

For more info, call 251-747-7232 or email laffrunclub@ gmail.com.

In addition to t-shirts for the first 800 runners, race amenities include a great post race party with refreshmentss and live entertainment.