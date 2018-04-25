T0I Kentucky Derby Party May 5 at Live Bait

The 12th Annual Treasures of the Isle Kentucky Derby DeMayo Party & $1,000 Drawdown Jackpot will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at Live Bait Too in Orange Beach (24281 Perdido Beach Blvd.). The annual party features terrific food, the famous TOI fun hat contest, derby jackpots, the drawdown and a silent auction. Event tickets are $25 and include door prizes. Additionally, patrons will have an opportunity to purchase $15 tickets for a $1000 drawdown jackpot.

Tickets are available from any TOI member or at the Tacky Jacks Gift Shops in Orange Beach or Gulf Shores. For ticket, sponsor or silent auction donation info, call Susan Sizemore at 251-752-2748. Follow TOI on Facebook or visit treasuresoftheisle.org. Pictured: TOI members and guests celebrating the Run For The Roses at the 2017 TOI party.