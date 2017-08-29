Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores hosts Sept. 2 Bloody Mary 5K

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores will host the 4th Annual Bloody Mary 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 a.m. Race day registration is available for the jaunt out and back through neighborhood streets. Almost 400 runners participated last year, and that number is expected to increse significantly this year.

All the usual awards will be presented along with Team Spirit Awards to kick off the football season. Wear your favorite team colors and be eligible for individual prizes. Pre-race registration is available at active.com.

The race is also the championship for the Harley Sports Summer Series and will offer cash prizes for the first 3 Male & Female Runners based on a point system for all four races in the series.