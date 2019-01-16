Taste of St. Peter’s Jan. 26 in Bon Secour

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour, will host a Southern Gulf Coast Cooking event, the Taste of St. Peter’s, on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. It is a wonderful opportunity for the larger community to gather and sample some true southern Gulf Coast cooking in the picturesque town of Bon Secour.

The menu features favorites such as the church’s award winning shrimp jambalaya, cold chicken salad on French bread, bread pudding and cole slaw.

Bayou Cora Farms will be providing its spinich, sauosage & feta cheese grits and the world famous Lima Beans w. Andouille Sausage from the Tin Top Restaurant are also on the menu.

All proceeds from the event will be used for the church’s various outreach programs. Don’t miss the bake sale with lots of homemade goodies. Admission is $10 per person. For more info, call 251-949-6254. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is locatedat 6270 Bon Secour Hwy. (at the corner of County Rd. 10 & County Rd. 49 in historic Bon Secour).