Taste of St. Peter’s Jan. 21 in Bon Secour

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 6270 Bon Secour Hwy. in Bon Secour, will host a Southern Gulf Coast Cooking event, the Taste of St. Peter’s, on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. ‘til 1 p.m. It is a wonderful opportunity for the larger community to gather and sample some true southern Gulf Coast cooking. The menu features favorites such as shrimp bisque, cold chicken salad, cornbread muffins, glazed carrots, Dian’s potatoes, cherry Coke salad, bread pudding and sweet southern ice tea. Also, compliments of the Tin Top Restaurant collards and cheese grits. All proceeds from the event will be used for the church’s various outreach programs. Don’t miss the bake sale with lots of homemade goodies. Admission is $10 per person. For more info, call 251-597-0429.