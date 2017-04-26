Tea For Tue. lectures thru May 23 in Fairhope

Every Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., the The Fairhope Museum of History hosts a tea where guests enjoy a cup of delicious Baldwin County tea, cookies and a lecture on an interesting aspect of Fairhope history. A $2 donation is requested. The museum is located at 24 N. Section St. in downtown Fairhope. Hours are 9-5 Tuesday – Saturday (251-929-1471).

Upcoming Speakers:

• April 25 – Donnie Barrett – Donnie will continue the Alabama 200 celebration with a program on the Alabama Indians in our area. He will demonstrate pottery and arrow making.

• May 2 – Donna Esslinger – Donna is a collector of rare books and a professional book appraiser who assessed the Marie Howland collection we have in our archives. She invites you to bring and old book and she will appraise it for free!

• May 9 – Eastern Shore Ukulele Club – The club members will play a selection of their favorite tunes. It is happy, good-feeling music! Their leader Carl Couret will tell us a bit about ukulele music and its popularity in our area.

• May 16 – Lt. Stephanie Hollinghead – The museum has had several Fairhope Police officers here to tell their stories at our Tuesday teas. Continuing our support of our Police officers, we present Lt. Hollinghead to share her Fairhope story with us.

• May 23 – Gary Wolf – Gary came to Fairhope in the 1960’s to manage the Bayview Funeral Home. Over the years, he has acquired most of the funeral homes in our area. He and his wife Judy are backbone members of our Fairhope community. Come and hear his interesting story.