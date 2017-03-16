Thank you Pleasure Island! from the Christian Service Center

The Christian Service Center thanks the entire community and our winter visitors for supporting our 15th annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser event on February 21st. The proceeds of approximately $37,000 will be used to support the Center’s mission to provide food and emergency aid to families in need in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan. In 2016, your generosity allowed the CSC to assist 1,903 families, consisting of 5,656 people including 2,241 children. This assistance would not have been possible without the incredible support of our community.

CSC extends a big thank you to Gulf Shores United Methodist Church for the use of their facilities for our event and to St Andrew by the Sea Community Church for the use of their kitchen for making the sauce. Special thanks to the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor – Holy Spirit Thrift Shop, for their generous, continuous support and partnership with the Center

In-kind Sponsors – Ladies of Lagoon Baptist church who baked 800 cookies for the dinner; Longhorn’s Restaurant for providing 800 salads; Lisa Christian for providing musical entertainment during the dinner.

Platinum Sponsors – Gulf Breeze RV church, Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, The Mullet Wrapper, Gulf Coast Media, St. Andrew by the Sea Women.

Gold Sponsors – Lisa Christian Singer/Musician, Bancorp South

First Bank Mortgage, National Bank of Commerce, Gulf Shores

Betty and William Oliver, Lagoon Baptist Church, Longhorn Steak House, Counseling Center LLC/Will Hodge, PhD, St Andrew by the Sea Community Church, St Andrew by the Sea Men’s Club, Clear Title, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, Sherry Weaver.

Silver Sponsors – Gulf Shores Woman’s Club, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Mary O’Day in Memory of John O’Day, Grant Sanders & Taylor, P.C.; Gulf Shores Rentals, Inc.

McCarron Insurance Group, Judith and Sissy Flanigan in Memory of Matt Flanigan

Bronze Sponsors – Wall Décor Frame Shop & Gallery, Mandoki Hospitality, Inc., Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s, Compass Media I, Community Hospice, Foley, Bruce and Sherry Dusko.

See you next year!