The Haven ReSale Shop Spring Yard Sale is May 5

Mark your calendars and save the date for The Haven’s ReSale Shop Spring Yard Sale, scheduled from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 5. Along with the wide array of new-to-you items available for sale, there will be an array of garden plants to add spring décor to your house! Located next to Fairhoper’s Park in downtown Fairhope, the shop is locaated at 357 Morphy Ave.

“We are grateful to the community for their generosity of donations and for the time the volunteers donate to keep the shop open,” said Mike Graham, The Haven’s Executive Director. “Funds generated from this event provide support for our life-saving adoption and foster programs. We also would like to say a special thank you to Zippy Shell for sponsoring this year’s event.”

Info: havenforanimals.org or 251-929-3980.