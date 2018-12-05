Three businesses collect for Toys For Tots on Perdido Key

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce, Perdido Key Sports Bar, and Perdido Key Souvenirs and More, are collection points for this year’s Toys For Tots campaign on Perdido Key. Drop off any new unwrapped toys at those locations up until Christmas week. The Chamber is located at 15500 Perdido Key Dr.; Perdido Key Sports Bar is at 13283 Perdido Key Dr.; and Perdido Key Souvenirs and More is located at 13700 Perdido Key Dr. (10% discount to toy donors).

Toys for Tots began as a Los Angeles charitable effort in 1947 by a group of local Marine reservists placing collection bins outside movie theaters.[