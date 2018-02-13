Thursday Lenton lunches slated at Foley Methodist

The Foley United Methodist Church will hold “Lenten Lunches” each Thursday Feb. 15 through March 22. There will be a simple luncheon with a suggested donation of $5 served in the Spirit Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a program starting just after noon that will include greetings, music, and devotional thoughts from different church, pastors and community leaders each week. Rev, Dr. Nolan Donald will welcome and lead each service. The topics of the messages are from Colossians 3.