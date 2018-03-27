Tickets available for 10 concerts at Wharf Amphitheater

Needtobreathe is the latest act to book The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach as a 2018 tour stop. Johnny Swim & The Rocketboys will open. Tickets for the Sept. 30 stop on the band’s Forever On Your Side tour go on sale March 30 at The Wharf Box Office or through ticketmaster. Pit tickets are $51.50 and reserved seats are $41.50, $31.50 or $21.50 plus fees.

Tickets are also available at similar prices at the above outlets for the following shows at The Wharf Amphitheater:

• Apr 14: 7 p.m. – Styx and REO Speedwagon

• Apr 20: 7:30 p.m. – Chris Young

• May 24: 7:30 pm. – Dwight Yoakum (Event Center)

• May 27: 8 p.m. – Dave Matthews Band

• Jun 15: 7:30 p.m. – I Love The 90s Show

• Jun 23: 7:30 p.m. – Alan Jackson

• Jul 26: 7:30 p.m. – Jason Aldean

• Aug 2: 7 p.m. – Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town

• Aug 7: 7 p.m. – Imagine Dragons

• Aug 25: 7:30 p.m. – Keith Urban