Tickets now on sale for Feb. 6 Mardi Gras Ball at LuLu’s

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, February 6 at 7 p.m. That’s when LuLu’s Gulf Shores will host their 6th Annual Birds of Paradise Mardi Gras Ball presented by Krewe De Lu Roux.

LuLu’s will be closed to the public February 6, and tickets are limited for the comfort and exclusivity of our guests. The Mardi Gras Ball is a 21 and older event. Tickets are limited and the all-inclusive cost is $75 per person. Order on-line at lulubuffett.com, by telephone (251) 967-5858, or at the restaurant. LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the HWY 59 Bridge, next to Homeport Marina.

Feast on a delicious Big Easy inspired buffet dinner with a freshly prepared menu unique to the evening featuring an open bar with select wine, beer and liquor at this all-inclusive event. Dress is island elegance and guests will enjoy a festive evening with live entertainment bringing funk and Motown classics to the stage with ever popular Tip Tops. From Mobile, the Tip Tops are known for bringing the house down entertaining guests with the best dance songs of many genres.

Join the welcoming and official coronation of the Ball’s Mardi Gras King and Queen (pictured). The King will be lifelong Foley resident Mark Krupinski, who runs his local family farm, Krupinskis. The Krupinski farm is known for its community involvement, donating to charitable organizations, including but not limited to Ecumenical Ministries and the Baldwin County Boys Ranch. When he is not working on the farm, he enjoys time with his two boys, wife Diane on the boat or motorcycle.

The Queen will be LuLu’s-loving local Tara Kellner. A former business owner, model, company spokesperson, and CrossFit instructor, Tara now spends most of her time raising her four children in Orange Beach. When not volunteering at their school, their church, or helping her husband run BeachTV, she loves to paint with water color and acrylics and exercise.Yoga is her current favorite. Tara’s goal every day is to use her blessings to help motivate others to reach their full potential in pursuit of health, happiness, and faith.

Lucy Buffett, restaurateur, author, and sister of famous crooner Jimmy Buffett, commented, “LuLu’s is celebrating Mardi Gras the only way we know how…a real party! We’ve been hosting a Birds of Paradise Mardi Gras Ball for the past five years and it has grown into a highly anticipated, must go to event.’’