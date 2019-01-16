Tickets on sale for March 14 Foley Woman’s Club Mad Hatters

In The Garden is the theme for the annual Foley Woman’s Club’s Mad Hatters’ event is March 14 at the Foley Civic Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for bidding on silent auction items and purchasing raffle and Pot of Gold tickets.

Prizes will be awarded to the “ Most Creative Theme ,” the “Craziest” and “Most Glamorous ” hats.

A catered lunch will be served at noon with entertainment and a fashion show to follow. All proceeds go to groups that help women and children in Baldwin County.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by contacting Chris Anglin at 251/943-3443 or Kelly Barrett at 251/609-9778, foleywomansclub@gmail.com. All of the event profits go to women and children services in Baldwin County.

Pictured: Members of the Foley Woman’s Club received a generous donation from the Rikard Foundation donated by Jennie and Frank Rikard. Every year since 2006, the Rikard’s have made the first donation to the Club’s Mad Hatters’ event. Above are Chris Anglin and Kelly Barrett with Jennie Rikard presenting the generous check.