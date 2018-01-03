Tickets on sale for Feb. 6 Mardi Gras Ball at LuLu’s

Tickets to the 6th Annual LuLu’s Birds of Paradise Mardi Gras Ball are now on sale at LuLu’s Gift Shop and Online. The ball will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6 bedginning at p.m. The Tip Tops will again headline the Krewe De Lu Roux sponsored event.

The $75 per person ticket price includes open bar, delicious Cajun themed buffet, and all the fun of dancing to the South’s best motown band. LuLu’s will be closed to the public for this ticketed event open to those 21 and older. Dress code is Island Elegance to Tuxedo T-shirt and Flip Flops.

Call 251-967-5858 for tickets, puorchase at the LuLu’s Gift Shop or or shop online at lulubuffett.com. LuLu’s is located under the Northside of the Hwy. 59 Bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores.