Tickets on sale for Jan. 20 Greek Night Foley

St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church will host Greek Night in Foley on Saturday, January 20 from 6 p.m. ‘til midnight (dinner at 7 p.m.) at the Foley Civic Center, located at 407 East Laurel Ave. Tickets for the fundraiser are $60 per person. The evening will feature ethnic food, dancing and fun with music by (pictured) Nick Trivelas & The Kefi Dancers. There will be a silent auction. For additional info, call Shirlee Poulos at 251- 942-7521 or Pete Vakakes at 251- 948-8008. The Greek Night menu includes Greek Style Chicken Baked Chicken prepared with Greek Herbs and Spices; Roast Leg of Lamb Cooked to Perfection; Pastitsio (Layers of luscious of seasoned ground beef, pasta and assorted cheeses) Spanakopita (Spinach & Cheese Pie) Filo Pastry Triangles filled with a blend of Greek Cheeses, Greek Style Green Beans; Greek Salad; Assorted Greek Pastries, beer, wine, coffee and tea.