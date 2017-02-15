Tickets on sale for March 29 FWC Mad Hatters Luncheon

Tickets are already on sale for the Foley Woman’s Club’s annual Mad Hatters’ Luncheon on March 29 at the Foley Civic Center. The theme this year is Western Bonanza. Tickets are $30 for a catered seated lunch, many raffle prizes, entertainment, a silent auction, and a $500 Pot-of-Gold raffle. Doors open at 10 a.m. for the silent auction. Tickets and information can be obtained from Chris Anglin, 251-943-3443. All event profits are donated to South Baldwin County groups and schools to help make a difference in the lives of women and children.