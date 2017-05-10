Tickets on sale for SummerTide’s “Smoke On The Mountain”

The University of Alabama’s professional summer theatre, SummerTide, will will present Smoke on the Mountain, a 1930’s musical comedy set in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains, at South Baldwin Theatre George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center June 2-30. The curtain will rise every Tuesday through Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at SummerTide.org. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. A group rate of $15 per ticket is available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets will be available at the theatere box office after May 29 by calling 251-968-6721. The theatre box office will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 2-8 p.m. The theatre is located at 2022 West 2nd Street in Gulf Shores.

Join the Sanders family as they return to performing after a five year break. When Pastor Oglethorpe hires them to revive his congregation at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, the Sanders inspire everyone through song and reveal a few family imperfections along the way.

The show’s infectious combination of gospel and bluegrass music will launch the audience into a harmonious sing-along spirit. Ring of Fire and The Marvelous Wonderettes director Stacy Alley returns this summer to direct the production, which will feature students and faculty.

“We’ve thought about doing this show for a while now and I’m thrilled we are finally bringing it down to the beach,’’ Alley said. “It provides an evening full of songs that will make you clap and sing along as well as a cast of characters that will touch your heart and lift your spirits. The show is heartwarming, family-friendly, and hilarious.”

Join the Sanders family as they return to performing after a five year break. When Pastor Oglethorpe hires them to revive his congregation at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, the Sanders inspire everyone through song and reveal a few family imperfections along the way.