Tickets still available for April 14 Art For Heart Gala

John & Shelly McInnis to host; Kevin Corcoran & Dr. Ellis Allen are honorees

Couples tickets and event sponsorships are still available for the April 14 Baldwin Art for Heart Gala & Live Auction that is expected to draw more than 400 people to the home John & Shelly McInnis in Orange Beach. Chairs for the 6-9 p.m. event are Cindy Long of The Wharf and Krissy Shamburger of South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

The 2018 medical honoree is Dr. Ellis Allen of Foley. The community honoree is Kevin Corcoran, the broker at RE/MAX of Gulf Shores. Signature sponsors are The Wharf and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

For 26 years, Art for Heart has helped to advance the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association, a mission that has impacted the lives of thousands of men, women and children in South Alabama.

Last year’s gala raised $202,000 to support cardiovascular research, professional and community education, and advocacy efforts. Each year, community members, medical professionals and corporate leaders come together to celebrate this lifesaving work.

The Baldwin Art for Heart event celebrates the work and mission of the American Heart Association; the contributions of donors and volunteers; and – most importantly – the lives saved and improved through the joint effort.

“There is no doubt that this is a group effort,’’ said event coordinator Taji Kirkland. “Our sponsors. Our volunteers. There is a long list of people that come together to make this happen.’’

In addition to world class art, auction items will include jewelry, fishing trips and even a one-of-a-kind vanity buffet.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and include tickets. For more event info, call or email Kirkland (taji.kirkland@heart.org or 228-604-5316. For sponsor info, call or email Bridgett Dunn (bridgett.dunn@heart.org or 678-224-2047).

Cardiovascular disease and stroke are the respective No. 1 and No. 5 killers of Americans. The American Heart Association is the nation’s oldest, largest voluntary organization devoted to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Pictured: (Center top) Dr. Allen is the lead physician for Aspire Health in the greater Mobile area. He has been in private practice for 23 years in Foley and has served as a medical director for hospice and home health, in addition to leading one of the largest independent physician associations in Alabama. He is also on the faculty as his alma matter, the University of South Alabama and spent five years on active duty in the US Navy.

Pictured: (Center bottom) Kevin Corcoran is president of the Gulf Shores Board of Education and has a long history of local community service that includes serving as President for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, Gulf Coast Athletic Club and Dolphin Athletics Club.