A Toast to the Coast Jan. 21 at Orange Beach Event Center

By Jane Tyler

A great way to kick off the 2017 social season is with an evening of food, fun and music at “A Toast to the Coast” on Thursday, January 21 at the Orange Beach Event Center.

At this annual event the South Baldwin Newcomer’s Club and 25 premier local restaurants play host to guests with a sampling of local food specialties, complimentary wine and beer, and dancing to the music of the Tommy Morse Band.

In addition, guests can bid on exciting prizes donated by local businesses. Items include blown glassware and gift certificate from the Orange Beach Coastal Arts Center, custom jewelry designed by Robert F. Schell of Gulf Shores, broken glass art work by Keri St. Peter, a fishing trip with Captain Brown of Brown’s Inshore Fishing, a golf package for four at Peninsula Golf Course and other valuable prizes.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit local charities. Last year SBNC donated over $20,000. to local non-profit agencies and charities and to scholarships for local students.

Chairman Lou Monaghan and Co-chair Jeannette Bell say attendance is limited so now is the time to make your reservations! Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table of ten. Call 251-271-4261.