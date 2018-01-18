TOI Ball is Jan. 20 at Event Center

By Joe Busta

The Krewe of the Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Ball will be held at 6 p.m. on January 20 at the Orange Beach Event Center. The theme is Tropical Treasures in recognition of the tropical paradise in which we live. Queen Carolyn Boe and King Corbin Smith (pictured) will reign over the night’s festivities. The Orange Beach Event Center will be filled with lush green plants and flowers arranged against a backdrop of sunset colors. The color pallet will also be reflected in the table cloths and center pieces. Following dinner, the Krewe will dance and party the night away to The Remedies band of Mobile.