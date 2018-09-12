Tour de (Orange) Beach Sept. 15-16

600 cyclists will ride toward a world free of MS

More than 600 cyclists are expected to raise over $235,000 to help people affected by MS at Bike MS: Tour de Beach, a 2 day, up to 155-mile journey along the beautiful Gulf Coast. The Tour de Beach ride takes place on September 15-16 in Orange Beach, with rides starting at 7 a.m. from the host hotel, Spring Hill Suites at The Wharf. The fundraising minimum is $200 and the minimum age to participate is 12.

The event’s bike routes take cyclists along the beautiful Gulf Coast and communities dotting the Mobile Bay. For more info, visit bikeMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

Friday night the festivities being with our packet pick up party and expo at our hotel SpringHill Suites at the Wharf . Each day starts with breakfast beach side at sunrise, team photos, and start line excitement. Relax post-ride at our beachfront Bike MS Lounge with music, football games, and massages. Saturday night is for cocktails, live music, and a seafood feast celebrating the accomplishments of the weekend!

Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, attracts nearly 100,000 participants nationwide in more than 80 rides. To date, Bike MS cyclists, volunteers, sponsors and donors have raised more than $1 billion so people affected by MS can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost, and end MS forever.

Bike MS includes people living with MS, their friends, families and neighbors, as well as corporate teams and individuals who are driven to support critical MS research and life-changing services for people living with MS. People living with MS can also participate in “I Ride with MS,” a special program supported nationally by Biogen and Primal that recognizes Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

Bike MS is supported nationally by premier National Sponsors Bicycling Magazine and Primal, the apparel provider of Bike MS.

Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers—while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide. For more information about the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.