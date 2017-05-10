Towson’s artwork selected for Shrimp Fest poster

Artwork by Robert Towson has been selected from over 30 entries as the official poster design for this October’s 46th Annual National Shrimp Festival.

This is the second time one

of his designs has been selected for the official poster following his first winning design in 2014.

Mr. Towson’s successful entries in the Annual National Shrimp Festival competitions are not his only successes. His work won the Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival competition in 2000 and the Pensacola Jazz Fest in both 2001 and 2004.

“It feels great to win this prestigious award for a second time,” said Mr. Towson, who has been an artist since he was four years old. “I started airbrushing in 1987 in Gulf Shores, so I feel like I’ve come full-circle in some respect.’’

You can purchase the winning poster online and in the Chamber’s office in Gulf Shores beginning in August. Mr. Towson will be on hand during the festival to sign and number a limited supply of prints.

This year’s Annual National Shrimp Festival will take place in Gulf Shores from October 12-16. For more information, please visit myshrimpfest.com.

Pictured: Suzetta Mimms, Chamber Special Events Coordinator; Artist Robert Towson; Vicki Stillings, Chamber VP Special Events & Signature Sponsorships