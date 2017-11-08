Toys For Children Nov. 9 at Fisher’s

The 5dth Annual Toys 4 Children fundraiser will be held on Nov. 9 at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina. Sponsored by Wildflowers Boutique and Fisher’s, the event has raised a total of $50,000 in toys and donations to help island and Baldwin County children have a great Christmas.

Tickets are $25 and are available at Wildflowers Boutique on Canal Road in the Commons Shopping center, online or at the door. The ticket includes a fashion show, music from TriggerProof, hors d’oeuvres and drink specials.

All of the donations from ticket sales go to the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores. It’s an interdenominational all-volunteer organization that gives a hand up to those in need in Baldwin County. The Orange Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary joined forces with the event sponsors. For more info call Wildflowers Boutique 251.981.9453 or visit the ev