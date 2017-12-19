Toys For Tots service project goes schoolwide at OBES

Orange Beach Elementary School NEHS recently sponsored a wonderful school-wide Christmas service project for “Toys for Tots” to celebrate the spirit of giving and to help children in need for the Holiday season. The Toys for Tots bus came to OBES for pick-up on 12/11/17 and pictured from left to right are OBES students: David Walters, Sarah Claire Carswell, Addie Hickman, Sanders Semiklose, Addie Roach, Emily Imperato, and Ellie McGowan. Over 300 toys were collected for Toys for Tots from OBES! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your from Orange Beach Elementary School