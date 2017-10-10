Home / Halloween / Treasures of Isle host Oct. 21 Halloween Party

The Treasures of the Isle Halloween Costume Party will be held Saturday October 21 from 7 – 11 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf. Wear your most spooktacular or creative costume and qualify for Best Male, Female & Group Prizes. The event also includes a $1,500 cash drawing. Dance to music from The Knee Deep Band. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets include light appetizers. (BYOB). Setups are provided. For additional information call Ralph Elders, 251-979-1347. Limited tickets are available at Tacky Jacks Orange Beach Gift Shop or Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Gift Shop or any TOI Member. Pictured: Scenes from the 2016 TOI Halloween Party.

