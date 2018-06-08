Treasures of Isle Yard Sale/Treasure Hunt June 29-30

The Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Krewe will host a huge treasure hunt and yard sale June 29-30 from 9 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m at the Orange Beach Community Center on Canal Rd.

Table rentals are available for $25 each, an the krewe will have hot dogs and lemonade available. The local funsters will also be selling baked goods. There will be tables under a canopy outside for sports equipment, tools, and general garage junk.

All proceeds from tables, food, and bake sale go to Treasures of the Isle. For more info, call Celia Ray at 251-981-3749 or Jan Mowry at 225-603-3735.