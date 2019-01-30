Treasures of the Isle Prepare for Mardi Gras Parades

“Fat Tuesday” will be later than usual this year so the Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Krewe in Orange Beach is using that extra time to spruce up their floats. The Royal Float and the Dollhouse Float are getting a fresh coat of paint and minor repairs, while their third float, Neptune’s Jesters, is in the process of being built from the ground up and will be ready to roll in the 2020 Mardi Gras parades. Neptune’s Jesters is being built on a new 40 ft. iron flatbed frame and it will be the largest of the three floats. The Treasures of the Isle Float Preservation Committee, chaired by 2019 King Bubba Ray, is diligently working on building and renovating the three floats, while Float Decoration Chair, Cheryl Lanning, is leading a group of volunteers to handle all of the painting and decorating. The Royal Float has been painted in traditional Mardi Gras colors, purple with gold trim, and the Dollhouse Float is getting a fresh coat of pink with white trim. The Treasures of the Isle Krewe will participate in both the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach parades on Tuesday, March 5. Be on the lookout for these floats and be prepared catch a lot of throws from this fun and festive Mardi Gras Krewe!