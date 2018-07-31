Tribute to Elvis Presley Aug. 12 at Gulf Shores American Legion

Elvis Presley, will be honored on Sunday, August 12 at Gulf Shores American Legion Post 44 with a special musical tribute from 6-9 p.m. Roger Beasley with the Music Man and Company will sing Elvis’ hottest hits and provide some background about The King’s life. Along with the special musical tribute, the post is also serving a meal of Elvis’ favorites from 5-7 p.m. Arrive early for desired seating. No reserve seating is permitted. American Legion Post 44 is located at 6781 Gulf Shores Pkwy. in Gulf Shores. The public is always welcome. This is a non-smoking environment. More info: 251-948-6119.