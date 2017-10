Trunk or Treat, cornhole & family fun at FOE on Oct. 19

October 19 is a family fun night at FOE #4549 in Gulf Shores. Bring your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and your neighbor’s kids and maybe an extra parent or two. Kids will have an opportunity to participate in trunk or treat, and everyone can join the corn hole tournament. Costumes are optional. FOE #4549 is located at 3859 Gulf Shores Parkway, Suite 6 in Gulf Shores.