United Methodist Women’s Marketplace Bazaar Jan. 27

By Sandra Guy

The United Methodist Women (UMW) of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church will sponsor their annual Marketplace Bazaar on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 am -2 pm in Building B Auditorium, 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway in the Winn Dixie Shopping Center.

The Marketplace Bazaar includes a bake sale, frozen casseroles, a decorator’s corner, a silent auction, used book sale, a boutique, arts and crafts, and much more. Lunch will be served from 11 am – 2 pm in the auditorium and will consist of a local favorite, (pictured) Lavone Hinesley’s chicken sausage gumbo, rice, garlic bread, homemade dessert, and beverage.

Lunch tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance from 9 am-noon Monday through Friday at Thee Coffee Shop located next to the auditorium. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the bazaar.

Proceeds from the Marketplace Bazaar benefit local and foreign mission supported by The United Methodist Women. Some of the local organizations which we support are McKemie Place, Mary’s Shelter, The Lighthouse, Upper Room Living Prayer Center, Christian Service Center, Under His Wings, Youth Outreach, and Kairos. For more information, visit .gulfshoresumc.org or call the church office at 251-968-2411. The public is welcome.

Committee members include Brooke Taylor, Ellen Morgan, Zetty Bauer, Sandy Williams, Maggie Stoddard, Pat Wiley, Kay Salter and Sandy Barker.