United States Police Canine Assn Field Trials in Foley Sept. 24-29

K9’s and their handlers from all over the country will come to the Foley community Sept. 24-29 for the 2017 United States Police Canine Association DPI Field Trials and Certifications. The huge event is hosted by the Foley Police Dept. and will take place in the Sports Tourism Complex behind Tanger Mall at 10113 Foley Beach Expressway. At the conclusion of the week, there will be a free demonstration to the public featuring the K9’s abilities, including a lights and sirens police vehicle procession. For info, call 251-943-4431 or John Thompson at 251-747-0111.