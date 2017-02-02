Unity Church Gulf Shores & GSP host vow renewal

Feb. 14 sunset event will be held at State Park Pavilion

Unity Church Gulf Shores, whose congregation meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. at Papa Rocco’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores, is teaming with the staff at Gulf State Park to host the park’s First Annual Vow Renewal at the GSP Beach Pavilion at 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. There will be a vow renewal on the beach, followed by a romantic fireside picnic with dancing and music by Neil Dover. Beautiful decor will be provided by Flourish at The Cottages in Foley, picnic baskets with champagne will be prepared and sold by Katy’s Catering. Yummies at The Cottage will provide a gorgeous wedding cake, and Unity Church Gulf Shores Ministers Jim and Donna Mullis will officiate. This is a free event, including free parking at the pavilion.

“We want to encourage spouses, partners, families, BFF’s, and friends to come out and share the love,’’ said Rev. Donna Mullis. “We’ll have door prizes and goodies for all.’’

For more info, visit unitygulfshores.com or call 678-481-5026.

In additon, Unity will host a noon vow renewal ceremony and party on Feb. 14 (RSVP to revdonna@me.com) at Papa Rocco’s