USC, UCLA, Pepperdine, FSU should be top seeds

The draw and seedings for the first Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship will be announced on May 1. But defending champ Southern Cal (pictured) will definitely be one of the eight teams that will compete for the national title at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The teams below were ranked one thru 10 with their records in the April 17 AVCA Coaches Poll:

1. Southern California: 25-0

2. UCLA: 25-2

3. Pepperdine: 21-3

4. Florida State: 21-7

5. Long Beach State: 23-5

6. Hawaii: 23-5

7. LSU: 22-5

8. Arizona: 13-8

9. Georgia State:19-12

10. T – FIU: 20-12

10. T – Grand Canyon: 15-8

12. South Carolina: 21-7

13. Stetson: 17-13

14. TCU 16-8: 13

15. Florida Atlantic: 18-9

Others Receiving Votes:

Saint Mary’s, Arizona State, Loyola Marymount, California, Stanford, Mercer, San Jose State, Coastal Carolina University, Cal Poly, Pacific, Washington.